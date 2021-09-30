NCAA to look into holding both Final Fours in same city

AP National Sports

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

The NCAA is exploring the idea of holding a joint Final Four. That would mean both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would play their semifinals and title games in the same city on the same weekend. There is no guarantee it will happen and the earliest it could take place is 2027. The Final Fours from 2027-31 for both tournaments will be announced next fall. Combining the tournaments was one of the recommendations stemming from an external review of gender equity issues at the tournaments.