Michigan State off to best start in 6 years, hosts WKU

No. 17 Michigan State is building a lot of momentum under second-year coach Mel Tucker, and getting upset at home by Western Kentucky would be a big blow. The Spartans are 4-0 for the first time since starting 8-0 in 2015. The Hilltoppers are not interested in moral victories after losing by two points to both Indiana and Army. The pivotal part of the game Saturday night may be how Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker fares. The Wake Forest transfer leads the nation with 138.5 yards rushing per game, but Nebraska may have showed how to slow him down.