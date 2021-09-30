Giants sign troubled tackle Isaiah Wilson to practice squad

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed troubled tackle Isaiah Wilson to their practice squad. The move gives the former first-round draft pick another chance to overcome off-the-field issues and make it in the NFL. Wilson was taken 29th overall in last year’s draft by the Tennessee Titans out of Georgia. He missed time with COVID-19 and legal problems and played only three snaps on offense and one on special teams. The Titans traded him to Miami on March 9. Wilson was waived by the Dolphins 11 days later after showing up late for meetings and failing to show for workouts he had scheduled. He has faced numerous drug and alcohol charges in Tennessee and Georgia, including some stemming from a high-speed police chase.