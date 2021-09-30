From one Kubiak to another, Vikings offense staying in sync

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are moving the ball just fine with Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator. They’ve made a smooth transition after the retirement of his father, Gary Kubiak. Another mentor of Klint Kubiak’s will be on the opposite sideline on Sunday when the Browns visit the Vikings. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski was an assistant with the Vikings for 14 years. He was the offensive coordinator in 2019 before the succession of Kubiaks.