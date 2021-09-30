Falcons face Washington in matchup of 1-2 teams

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons will go for their second straight victory when they host the Washington Football Team on Sunday. The Falcons picked up their first win for rookie coach Arthur Smith with a last-second, 17-14 triumph over the New York Giants last weekend. The Giants also happen to be the only team Washington has beaten while getting off to a 1-2 start. Washington is looking to bounce back from a 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills but it hasn’t won in Atlanta since 2003. The Falcons have won seven of the last eight meetings between the teams.