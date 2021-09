Early to bed, early to rise: Jabeur beats Pegula in Chicago

AP National Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — Ons Jabeur has put aside an early wakeup call and a slow start to reach the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic quarterfinals by coming back to beat Jessica Pegula 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. The sixth-seeded Jabeur advanced to face No. 1 seed Elina Svitolina or Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Jabeur is a 27-year-old Tunisian who is ranked a career-best No. 16 this week. She said she woke up at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday to get ready for the 9 a.m. match. Her 42 tour wins in 2021 are second only to No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka’s 43. Other seeded women reaching the quarterfinals included No. 5 Elena Rybakina and No. 10 Danielle Collins.