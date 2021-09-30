Barkley staying the course with rehab, pleased with progress

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Coming off a torn ACL, Saquon Barkley is the first to admit he is not close to being the running back who was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018. Through three games, the 24-year-old Barkley has 39 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown. He has caught nine passes for 56 yards. While the numbers are not great, Barkley had reconstructive surgery to repair the injury suffered against the Bears on Sept. 20, 2020. He missed all three preseason games and didn’t start practicing with the team fully until after the final exhibition game.