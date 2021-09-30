Barber’s success an impressive ride since struggles as youth

AP National Sports

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas halfback Peyton Barber introduced himself to Raiders fans with a dominating performance in a victory over Miami. He compiled 143 yards of total offense and scored a touchdown as Las Vegas won 31-28 in overtime. The performance impressed coach Jon Gruden, who is just getting to know Barber. Barber is in his first year with the Raiders after spending last season with Washington and the four seasons before that with Tampa Bay.