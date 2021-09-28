Offseason deals and signings raise expectations for Devils

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — After missing the playoffs the past three seasons, the New Jersey Devils are telling their fans this is going to be the year. They made several moves in the offseason to strengthen one the NHL’s youngest teams. They signed defenseman Dougie Hamilton to a $63 million contract. They added free-agent forward Tomas Tatar, a proven scorer, and they signed goaltender Jonathan Bernier to give them two proven netminders. Former No 1 overall picks Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes look ready to go and the defense is stronger with Ryan Graves acquired in a trade with Colorado.