LEADING OFF: NL East showdown, wild Cards at 16, Yanks-Jays

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Zack Wheeler pitches Tuesday night for Philadelphia in the opener of a pivotal three-game series at Atlanta. Charlie Morton is on the mound for the Braves, who lead the NL East by 2 1/2 games over the Phillies with a few days left in the season. Atlanta has led the division since Aug. 15 and is trying to win it for the fourth straight year. Elsewhere, the Cardinals can clinch the second NL wild card by running their club-record winning streak to 17 games. The Rays visit Houston in a matchup between the American League’s top two teams, and the Yankees are in Toronto with playoff stakes on the line.