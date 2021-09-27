Washington State football player stable after shooting

AP National Sports

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich says a Cougars wide receiver was in stable condition in a hospital Monday after being shot during the weekend. Rolovich says he was awakened early Saturday with news that 22-year-old Brandon Gray had been wounded near the campus in Pullman, Washington, while most of the team was on the road preparing to play at Utah. Gray has played sparingly and did not travel to Utah with the team. Police have arrested a man for investigation in the shooting.