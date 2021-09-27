Umpire provides explanation for wild play in Cardinals-Cubs

AP National Sports

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Umpire Bill Miller has provided an explanation for a wild sequence during St. Louis’ 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs that added another layer of drama to the Cardinals’ 16th straight win. A request was made for an explanation after Sunday’s game, but a spokesman for the Cubs said it was declined. Miller says there was a miscommunication with the attendant and the request was never relayed to the umpires. The confusing play involved an infield fly call with runners on first and second in the bottom of the ninth inning at Wrigley Field.