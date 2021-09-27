UEFA abandons disciplinary case against Super League rebels

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

UEFA has abandoned its case against Super League rebel clubs Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid due to court action over the pursuit of disciplinary action in regard to the breakaway. European football’s governing body initially paused the case in June against the clubs who refused to renounce the project which collapsed in April. Now UEFA has announced that “in the matter related to a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework in connection with the so called ‘Super League,’ the UEFA Appeals Body has declared today the proceedings null and void, as if the proceedings had never been opened.”