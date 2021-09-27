Shohei Ohtani ends his brilliant season hungry for winning

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani wraps up a stellar season without precedent in modern baseball this week, and the two-way superstar is the favorite to win the AL MVP award. Yet his incredible year won’t continue into the postseason because he plays for the Los Angeles Angels, who have yet to post a winning record in his four seasons in the majors. Their losing ways are bothering Ohtani, who says his biggest desire for the future is team success. Ohtani has 45 homers and 98 RBIs as a designated hitter along with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts on the mound.