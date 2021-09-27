Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:53 AM

Rashford targets return for United after international break

KION 2020

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford is targeting a return to the Manchester United team following the upcoming international break. His last competitive game was the European Championship final in mid-July when he missed a penalty for England in a shootout loss to Italy at Wembley Stadium. Rashford has been in recovery from a shoulder operation. Rashford says “I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation. All being well, I will get the green light to join in with contact training again.” He has been training since August but it hasn’t been full contact.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content