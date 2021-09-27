Promoted Venezia draws with Torino 1-1 in Serie A

AP National Sports

VENICE, Italy (AP) — There was no celebration by Mattia Aramu after the first Serie A goal of his career. Aramu equalized with a penalty for promoted Venezia in a 1-1 draw with Torino. Torino is the club he grew up supporting and started his career with. Josip Brekalo had given Torino the lead after the break by redirecting a cross from Wilfried Singo. Torino then ended with 10 men when Koffi Djidji picked up his second yellow card on the play that set up Aramu’s penalty. Torino extended its unbeaten run to four matches and moved up to ninth. Venezia was left third from the bottom.