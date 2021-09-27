Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:27 AM

Japanese sumo great Hakuho retiring, aged 36

KION 2020

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Sumo great Hakuho is retiring at the age of 36. It marks the end of an era in Japanese traditional sport. The Mongolian-born grand champion Hakuho has won a record 45 tournaments. That tally includes 16 perfect victories, which is also a record. Japan’s NHK national television says Hakuho has decided to retire because of a right knee injury. He has achieved 1,187 wins, an all time record in the sport. His retirement will leave only Terunofuji at sumo’s top rank.  

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content