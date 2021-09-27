Hot Harper carries Phillies into NL East title contention

AP National Sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper has carried the Philadelphia Phillies into the NL East race. The Phillies are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Harper has slugged them into contention since the All-Star break and has them facing a make-or-break series in Atlanta. The Braves are in control of the NL East when they open a three-game series with the Phillies on Tuesday. Atlanta leads the division by 2 1/2 games and its magic number to clinch is five. The Phillies will likely have to sweep the series to have a shot at the division.