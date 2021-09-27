Gray gets 2nd major league win, Nationals beat Rockies 5-4

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Josiah Gray pitched into the sixth inning to earn his second career win and the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4. Luis García hit a two-run single and Alcides Escobar had three hits for the Nationals. Gray, who made his major league debut with the Dodgers on July 20, has won consecutive starts. The prized right-hander was acquired July 30 in the blockbuster trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to Los Angeles. Gray got his first win at Miami last Wednesday when he struck out eight Marlins. Colorado has lost 10 of 11 home games, including two three-game sweeps by the San Francisco Giants.