Depth shows up for Cardinals during 16-game win streak

AP National Sports

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

The St. Louis Cardinals are proving to be a lot more than their biggest stars. The soaring Cardinals have won 16 in a row heading into Tuesday night’s game against NL Central champion Milwaukee. It’s the majors’ longest streak since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017, and the best in the National League since the New York Giants won 16 straight in 1951 on their way to an improbable pennant. While each of St. Louis’ big stars has pitched in, the Cardinals are receiving positive contributions from all over their roster.