Changing places: Hyman to Edmonton, Chara to Isles

By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writers

The chance to win the Stanley Cup and the ability for friends and family to see him play in Edmonton led Zach Hyman to sign with the Oilers. Hyman left his hometown of Toronto after it was clear the Maple Leafs couldn’t fit the versatile forward in under the salary cap. Hyman signed a seven-year contract worth almost $40 million. Graybeards Joe Thornton and Zdeno Chara were among the other prominent NHL players changing places this offseason. The movement included Carolina poaching Jesperi Kotkaniemi from Montreal with an offer sheet.