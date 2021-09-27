Bucks’ Antetokounmpo feeling fine but monitoring his knee

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo says he feels fine as he prepares for the Milwaukee Bucks’ title defense but will be careful with the left knee that he hyperextended during the championship run. Antetokounmpo missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference finals after hurting his knee but returned to earn MVP honors in the NBA Finals. He scored 50 points in a title-clinching Game 6 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Antetokounmpo says that he’s “good to go” but adds that he will have to listen to his body if he starts feeling pain for any reason.