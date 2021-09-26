South Africa wins Edmonton Sevens and men’s series title

AP National Sports

EDMONTON, Canada (AP) — Muller du Plessis scored his 10th and 11th tries of the weekend to lead series-champion South Africa to a 24-12 win over Britain in the Edmonton Sevens men’s final. South Africa needed only to make the final at Edmonton to be crowned series champion after its tournament victory in the Vancouver, British Columbia leg last week in a shortened 2021 series due to the coronavirus pandemic. The back-to-back Canadian tournaments were missing many of the top-ranked teams due to COVID-19 travel and quarantine restrictions. They included Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalists Fiji, silver medalists New Zealand, Australia and Samoa.