Phils’ 5-game win streak ended by Pirates; Atlanta on deck

AP National Sports

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies starter Hans Crouse gave up a home run to Cole Tucker on his first major league pitch and Philadelphia’s playoff hopes took a hit with a 6-0 loss to Max Kranick and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Phillies had won five in a row. They began the day trailing NL East-leading Atlanta by 1 1/2 games. Philadelphia visits the Braves for a three-game series starting Tuesday night. Bryce Harper and Philadelphia finished the home portion of their schedule with a record of 47-34.