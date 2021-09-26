Pato O’Ward knocked out early from IndyCar title fight

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Pato O’Ward has been eliminated from the IndyCar championship just 18 laps into Sunday’s season finale because of a broken drive shaft. O’Ward entered the Grand Prix of Long Beach trailing leader Alex Palou by 35 points and in need of a perfect day to become the first Mexican champion in IndyCar history. But his Arrow McLaren SP car came to a stop on the temporary street course with a broken gearbox. Palou entered the race needing only an 11th-place finish to win his first IndyCar title. With O’Ward out, only Josef Newgarden could take the title from Palou.