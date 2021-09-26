One long Bills’ drive exposes Washington’s weaknesses

AP National Sports

By MARK LUDWICZAK

Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Those supposedly easily correctible fixes for the Washington Football Team’s defense have failed to materialize. The once-stout unit was dissected by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a 43-21 loss. The game slipped away when Washington allowed Buffalo to engineer a 17-play, 93-yard scoring drive on the Bills’ opening possession of the second half. Buffalo’s 43 points and 481 yards were the most allowed since coach Ron Rivera took over last year.