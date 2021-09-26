Ohio State’s Pope dismissed after being taken off the field

AP National Sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has dismissed senior linebacker K’Vaughan Pope after he was sent off the field during the 10th-ranked Buckeyes’ rout of Akron. The incident in Saturday’s game started when Pope tried to re-enter the game in the second quarter and was waved off by a teammate. Pope began walking to the locker room and got into an altercation with linebackers coach Al Washington. He was sent to the locker room after throwing his jersey and gloves into the stands. Pope wrote a derogatory tweet about Ohio State that was later deleted. He tweeted an apology Sunday.