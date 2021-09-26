New York Giants 0-3 after another late loss on field goal

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are hurting early in the season. Having starters Blake Martinez, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton leave the game with injuries in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons was the physical pain. The mental anguish was just as bad after the winless Giants dropped a 17-14 decision on a 40-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo on the final play of the game. It was their second straight loss on the final play. Washington beat them 30-29 on Sept. 16. Compounding the problem is Giants fans are unhappy and they expressed it loudly.