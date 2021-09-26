Another tough day for Wilson, Jets in 26-0 loss to Broncos

AP National Sports

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson knew these lumps, hits and sacks were just part of the territory as he learns the ropes in the NFL. But this was another tough day for Wilson as he was sacked five times and threw two interceptions in a 26-0 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Jets dropped to 0-3 as they finished with just 162 yards and had more punts than red zone trips. They’ve now gone from scoring 14 points at Carolina in the opener to six against New England last weekend to being blanked by Von Miller and the Denver defense.