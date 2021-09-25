Yale beats Cornell behind Thomas’ 2 INTs, kick return

AP National Sports

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Griffin O’Connor passed for 317 yards and two touchdowns, Rodney Thomas II had two interceptions and a returned onside kick for a score, and Yale beat Cornell 23-17. O’Connor connected with Darrion Carrington for a 35-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter, and Chase Nenad scored on a 25-yard reception to make it 16-3. Thomas’ return gave Yale a 13-point lead with 1:01 left in the fourth. Carrington finished with 65 yards receiving, and Zane Dudek carried it 18 times for 57 yards for Yale. Richie Kenney was 18 of 38 for 163 yards with three interceptions for Cornell.