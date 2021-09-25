Wyoming survives late UConn TD, edges Huskies 24-22

AP National Sports

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Titus Swen scored on a late two-yard run and Wyoming survived a drama-packed final 3:34 to eke out a 24-22 win over UConn. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 13 points before rallying into a 24-16 lead with back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdowns from Xazavian Valladay and Swen. UConn’s Nate Carter scored from the 2 with four seconds left but a two-point conversion pass failed. Sean Chambers threw for 149 yards and a touchdown, Valladay carried 22 times for 101 yards, Swen gained 84. Tyler Phommachanh was 19-of-40 passing for 171 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Carter carried 10 times for 65 yards.