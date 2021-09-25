Shelley’s 4 TDs leads Missouri State over South Dakota 31-23

AP National Sports

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley accounted for four touchdowns to lead Missouri State to a 31-23 victory over South Dakota in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams. Shelley tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Kevon Latulas early in the fourth quarter to give Missouri State (2-1, 1-0) a 24-23 lead. Shelley’s 12-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 4:42 remaining. Carson Camp completed 12 of 29 passes for 231 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for South Dakota (2-2, 0-1). Carter Bell had three receptions for 102 yards.