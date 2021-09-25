Sentkowski’s 3 FGs lift Sac State past Idaho State, 23-21

AP National Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Kyle Sentkowski kicked three second-half field goals as Sacramento State overcame a 21-14 halftime deficit to pull out out a 23-21 victory over Idaho State in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams. Jake Dunniway found Marcus Fulcher with a 60-yard touchdown pass with 47 seconds left in the first quarter to put Sacramento State in front, but Benjamin Omayebu knotted the game at 7-7, returning the Hornets’ kick-off 99 yards for a score.