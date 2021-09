Sanders powers Oklahoma State past No. 25 Kansas State 31-20

AP National Sports

By JOHN TRANCHINA

Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders completed 22 of 34 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns, leading Oklahoma State to a 31-20 victory over No. 25 Kansas State. Jaylen Warren rushed for 123 yards on 27 carries and added 81 yards on four receptions for Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0 Big 12). Sanders also scored a rushing touchdown and Oklahoma State’s defense stifled Kansas State’s potential comeback.