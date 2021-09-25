Russian Grand Prix 3rd practice canceled amid heavy rain
SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Heavy rain has caused the third practice session for the Russian Grand Prix to be canceled and raised doubts over whether qualifying can be held as scheduled. There are areas of standing water on the track and low grip. Visibility was expected to be poor because of the dark skies and the spray thrown up by cars. The stewards agreed to a request from race director Michael Masi to cancel the practice session on safety grounds.