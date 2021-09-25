Oladokun throws for 3 TDs, catches another in ‘Rabbits’ win

AP National Sports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Chris Oladokun passed for three touchdowns and caught one of his own from Pierre Strong Jr., who rushed for 150 yards, as South Dakota State blanked Indiana State 44-0 in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener. All three of Oladokun’s touchdown throws came in the first half but not until he handed the ball off to Strong, who threw back to the wide-open quarterback for a 22-yard score. Oladokun completed TD tosses 42 yards to Jaxon Janke, 33 yards to Jadon Janke and 26 yards to Tucker Kraft as the Jackrabbits, ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches’ poll, rolled to a 34-0 halftime lead.