Norwich’s 6th straight EPL loss as Everton wins 2-0

AP National Sports

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Norwich has lost its sixth straight Premier League game of the season. The rock-bottom Canaries were beaten 2-0 by Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday with goals from Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure. Townsend put the hosts in front with a 29th-minute penalty. That was awarded after referee David Coote watched replays of Ozan Kabak’s challenge on Allan. Norwich midfielder Mathias Normann subsequently brought two good saves out of Jordan Pickford before Doucoure’s finish doubled Everton’s advantage in the 77th.