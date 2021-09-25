No. 19 Michigan holds off Rutgers for 20-13 victory

AP National Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hassan Haskins ran for touchdowns the first two times No. 19 Michigan had the ball and the undefeated Wolverines had to hold on to beat Rutgers 20-13. Michigan opened conference play by running the ball on its first seven snaps and Jim Harbaugh’s conservative game plan almost cost him. After leading 20-3 at halftime, the Wolverines failed to pick up a first down on their first four possessions in the second half. The Scarlet Knights rallied from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to pull within seven early in the fourth quarter.