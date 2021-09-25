No. 10 Buckeyes break loose with 59-7 rout of Akron

AP National Sports

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — True freshman quarterback Kyle McCord overcame some early jitters to throw for two touchdowns, freshman TreVeyon Henderson ran for 93 yards and two scores in the first half, and No. 10 Ohio State routed Akron 59-7. McCord got the nod ahead of C.J. Stroud, a freshman who has a sore shoulder and got a breather against the seven-touchdown underdog. McCord got credit for the first touchdown pass of his career when Chris Olave turned a jet sweep toss into a 5-yard score in the first quarter. Ohio State resumes Big Ten play next week at Rutgers.