Morgan allows 1 hit in 6 innings, Indians beat White Sox 6-0

AP National Sports

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Eli Morgan allowed one hit in six innings and José Ramirez drove in three runs, powering the Cleveland Indians to a 6-0 victory over the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox. Chicago remained four games behind AL West leader Houston in the race for home-field advantage in the Division Series. Both teams have seven games remaining. Morgan, a rookie, struck out six and walked one, giving up only a double to Yoan Moncada in the fifth. Ramirez hit a two-run homer and had an RBI single off Lance Lynn, whose winless streak reached nine starts.