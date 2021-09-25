Mitchell sparks East Carolina over Charleston Southern 31-28

AP National Sports

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Keaton Mitchell broke loose for a 74-yard touchdown run to spark a 24-point second quarter, and East Carolina held on to beat Charleston Southern 31-28. Ja’Quan McMillian’s 23-yard interception return for a touchdown stretched the Pirates’ (2-2) lead to 31-14 early in the third quarter. But in the fourth quarter for Charleston Southern (1-2), Jack Chambers ran for an 8-yard touchdown, and then he added a 2-yard TD pass to Geoffrey Wall that capped the scoring with 1:50 to play.