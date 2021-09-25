Larson returns to Las Vegas looking for another victory

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Kyle Larson returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway looking for yet another victory. Larson’s win last week at Bristol Motor Speedway was somewhat overlooked as Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott sparred with Kevin Harvick after the race. But the Larson win marked a shift in momentum from the first round of the playoffs, when Joe Gibbs Racing opened with a pair of wins while Hendrick seemed suddenly vulnerable with both William Byron and Alex Bowman in danger of playoff elimination. All four Hendrick drivers go to Las Vegas with their title chances still intact.