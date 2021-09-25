Johnson is first American since 1979 to go 4-0 in team play

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Dustin Johnson helped the United States take a commanding lead in the Ryder Cup by doing something no American golfer had accomplished in over four decades. Johnson won each of his four matches this weekend at Whistling Straits to help the U.S. take an 11-5 lead over Europe heading into Sunday’s singles. He’s the first U.S. player since Larry Nelson in 1979 to go 4-0 in team play. The 37-year-old Johnson is the oldest player on a young U.S. roster and has provided occasional guidance to a team featuring six Ryder Cup rookies.