Hull with 90-yard TD in Northwestern’s 35-6 romp over Ohio

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Evan Hull rushed for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns, leading Northwestern to a 35-6 win over Ohio. Hull bounced off a defender at the line of scrimmage late in the first quarter before sprinting away for a 90-yard score that helped set the Wildcats up for their first win over an FBS team this season. The Wildcats’ ground game amassed 373 yards to take the pressure off sophomore Ryan Hilinski, who completed just 12 passes for 88 yards in his first start replacing Hunter Johnson. Ten penalties, three turnovers and myriad offensive-line breakdowns helped doom the Bobcats.