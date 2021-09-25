Gallen, Marte help Diamondbacks slow down Dodgers, 7-2

AP National Sports

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte and Carson Kelly homered early off Clayton Kershaw, Zac Gallen pitched one-run ball for six innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks kept the Los Angeles Dodgers from reaching 100 wins by beating them 7-2. The victory also assured the Dodgers would remain behind first-place San Francisco in the NL West race. Trea Turner hit a pair of homers for the only Los Angeles runs, giving him 24 this season.