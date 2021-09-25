Dolphins place QB Tua Tagovailoa on IR with fractured ribs

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins. That means he will miss at least three games before he can return from fractured ribs. Tagovailoa had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Las Vegas. Jacoby Brissett is set to start for the Dolphins and Reid Sinnett is being moved up from the practice squad in order to serve as the backup.