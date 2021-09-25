Carr runs for 2 TDs, Indiana beats Western Kentucky 33-31

AP National Sports

TERRY McCORMICK

Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Stephen Carr had 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Michael Penix Jr. passed for 373 yards and Indiana held on for a 33-31 win over Western Kentucky. Penix completed a career-high 34 passes on 53 attempts. Ty Fryfogle had 10 receptions for 98 yards, including a 10-yard reception on third-and-8 with 1:55 to play that allowed the Hoosiers to run out the clock and escape with the victory. Indiana (2-2), which finished with 507 total yards, scored on it’s first six possessions and never trailed. Bailey Zappe was 31-of-44 passing for 365 yards and three touchdowns for Western Kentucky (2-2).