Buffalo shut out in 2nd half, still beats Old Dominion 35-34

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Tim Terry recovered a fumble and returned the ball 67 yards into the end zone to cap a 28-point second quarter, Old Dominion missed a late PAT, and Buffalo beat the Monarchs 35-34. D.J. Mack Jr. threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to to Zack Kuntz with 19 seconds left, but Nick Rice missed a game-tying PAT for Old Dominion (1-3). The Monarchs scored four touchdowns and shut out Buffalo (2-2) in the second half. Kyle Vantrease completed 16 of 25 passes for 186 yards for the Bulls. Quain Williams made eight catches for 129 yards.