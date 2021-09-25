Blues Sign GM Doug Armstrong to 5-year Extension

AP National Sports

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues signed longtime president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong to a five-year contract extension. The 57-year-old was named the organization’s 11th general manager after the 2009-10 season after joining the Blues as assistant general manager in 2008. The Blues have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in nine of Armstrong’s 11 seasons at the helm winning three central division titles and the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 2019 defeating the Boston Bruins in a seven-game series.