Warwickshire wins English County Championship

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Warwickshire has won the English County Championship for the first time since 2012. The county from central England beat Lancashire to the title on the final day of the season by defeating Somerset in ruthless fashion. Lancashire’s players were watching on nervously from their Old Trafford ground after edging a nail-biter against Hampshire on Thursday to give themselves a chance. But Warwickshire sealed the title when Liam Norwell dismissed Jack Brooks just before 4:30 p.m. local time to seal a 118-run win.